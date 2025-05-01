Scotsman Obituaries: David Kennedy, Cosla communications chief with a talent for always finding right words

David Kennedy, Cosla Head of Communications. Born: 26 October,1965. Died: 22 March 2025, aged 59

David Kennedy, who has died aged 59, was Head of Communications at the council representative body Cosla, serving with the organisation from 1996.

Born at Simpson’s memorial hospital in Edinburgh to Ian and Maureen Kennedy, David grew up in a tenement flat at 23 Millar Crescent, Morningside, and attended South Morningside Primary and Boroughmuir High School.

He began his working life as a clerk at the law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn, moving to the Scottish Office in an administrative role before progressing to the Press Office and Foreign Visits Unit.

David Kennedy wanted people to appreciate what local government does for them

A talented communications professional, David worked at the highest level of Scottish public life for the majority of his career and was a well-regarded figure across local government and among national politicians, journalists and civic Scotland. He had a talent for finding the right words and tone of message in everything he did.

He was a lifelong and proud member of the GMB and truly believed everyone deserved a fair chance in life. His wedding to Jane even took place on International Worker’s Day (Mayday 1993 – much to David’s delight). Those who spent time with David or even followed him on social media know that giving a voice to those who didn’t have the power to raise their own was very important to him.

David was a fierce Hearts fan. David and Jane’s firstborn, Adam, was named after Stephane Adam – who scored the winning Hearts goal against Rangers in the Scottish Cup that year. Their family was complete two years later when their daughter Rachel arrived in 2000. Hearts’s Tynecastle stadium was one of David’s favourite places, so much so that his family lovingly and fittingly chose Tynecastle as the place to hold his public memorial service.

In his long career David worked on Cosla’s most successful campaigns and lobbying activities, including the Commission on Strengthening Local Democracy and campaigns to keep core services such as education and social care under local democratic control, and to ensure local services were adequately funded. He was tireless in the many information campaigns Cosla had to deliver through the pandemic.

But it was David’s personality and the way he approached his work which made him who he was. A charming, kind, loyal man with a famously mischievous sense of humour, he will be remembered fondly far and wide across Scottish Local Government, the political system and the media.

He treated everyone with fairness and kindness and enjoyed everyone's company, although he may have taken longer than most to accept the meaning of “PC”, whether it stood for “Political Correctness” or even “Personal Computer”.

Politicians and senior officers alike have written tributes highlighting his integrity, his honesty and his courtesy and warmth, as well as his sense of humour.

David was absolutely committed to local government, and he believed in power being held as close as possible to the people. He was interviewed in 2014 and, when asked what he would like to achieve in life, he answered, “to change people's perception of local councils and local government. It really is a force for good, as are the politicians and staff that work in it”. Without doubt, David’s impact in achieving this goal is felt by his many colleagues – his is a legacy to be proud of.

David also loved music and was a devotee of Paul Weller.

For all David’s professional talent and achievements, his most important role was as a proud and loving husband to Jane and father to Rachel and Adam. In that 2014 interview he cited Jane, Rachel and Adam as his proudest achievement.

David died on 22 March after a brave battle with cancer. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

The thoughts of all at Cosla are with David’s family – he will be sorely missed by many.

