Scotsman Obituaries: David and May Le Sueur, Scottish couple who left mark on Edinburgh life

Sometimes, if one is lucky, when they cast their bread upon the waters of life it comes back sweetened. The day I met David and May Le Sueur, my life became much sweeter.

Capital couple David and May Le Sueur were together for more than 60 years

When May Le Sueur entered a room, although small in stature, her bright twinkling eyes and wide smile immediately enchanted all she met. She certainly enchanted me when we first met at the Royal Company of Merchants of Edinburgh many years ago. I could instantly see why a young David had fallen for her more than 60 years before.

May had that rare talent of always being more interested in others than in herself. She had the gift of making everyone, old and new friends, children and grandchildren, and many others, feel as though they were the most important person in the room.

She and David sadly both passed away within six weeks of one another towards the end of 2023. The close proximity of their deaths was perhaps further confirmation that, in so many ways, they were truly inseparable.

David and May were introduced by her brother, Walter, in the 1960s. Although May had plenty of more prosperous suitors driving fancy cars, she chose the tall, handsome young architecture student who drove his self-built car, a black and yellow roadster he lovingly called “The Bomb”.

During their long marriage they once considered relocating to Canada but, fortunately for Scotland, they remained and David built a successful architectural practice that at one time employed 40 architects across offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow. His firm specialised in the construction and refurbishment of courtrooms across Scotland, including the ultra-secure Lockerbie trial court.

He also designed venues for the Commonwealth Games, remodelled major hotels, constructed the Children’s Zoo at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, and conceived and built the city’s only golf driving range within the bypass at the Braid Hills Golf Centre.

David was well respected throughout Scotland for his professionalism and work ethic. He was the kind of man that when you told someone you were his friend they would smile broadly at the mention of his good name.

A keen golfer, David was encouraged to join the Royal Burgess Golfing Society by his father-in-law. David played competitively for the club for many years, enjoying much success on the course, as well as the social side of the club, usually alongside May and their many lifelong friends built from golf and business circles.

Working as a close team, David and May were also devoted to their beloved City of Edinburgh.

Both were active in numerous civic organisations, with David rising to become the Deacon Convener of the Trades of Edinburgh (the third citizen of Edinburgh). He threw his energy into the role and, always supported by May, they participated in activities including the opening to the public of the Trades Museum, called Ashfield, during the Edinburgh Festival, attending the annual Edinburgh Riding of the Marches and helping fundraise for the refurbishment of the Mercat Cross in the city’s Parliament Square.

They also both enjoyed holidaying in the Scottish Highlands, Ardnamurchan in particular, with their sons and wider family.

David and May demonstrated how two individuals, working as a couple, could play a role in improving a city, working hard as civic leaders, while also showing a constant love and devotion to their family,

Last summer I had the pleasure of meeting David and May again at the care home where David spent his final days. I was producing a Fringe Cares Festival programme, and May and David were an enthusiastic part of the audience.

Throughout their lives and the life of Edinburgh, we have seen many individuals and couples make contributions both large and small that have improved and enriched its life. Civic leaders such as David and May Le Sueur, now that they are together once more, should remind us of how a couple of hardworking, kind and thoughtful folk may leave an enduring legacy, while enriching lives.

David and May are survived by sons Gary and Richard, grandchildren Tom, Sophie, Louis, Amy and Arthur, and daughters-in-law Emma and Joanna.

