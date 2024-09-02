Scotsman Obituaries: Claire Lomas, first person to complete a marathon in a bionic suit

Claire Lomas took part in the Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016 (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Claire Lomas, chiropractor, fundraiser and motivational speaker. Born: 21 March 1980 in Leicestershire. Died: 22 August 2024 in Jordan, aged 44

A charity fundraiser who became the first person to complete a marathon in a “bionic” suit after breaking her back in a horse-riding accident has died in the Middle East aged 44.

Claire Lomas, who was paralysed from the chest down in 2007, died following an accident in Jordan.

Claire, who broke her neck, back and ribs and punctured a lung when her horse threw her off as she took part in the Osberton Horse Trials in Nottinghamshire 17 years ago, raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity. The former chiropractor, from Eye Kettleby, near Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, completed the London Marathon in 17 days in 2012 using the “bionic” suit, raising thousands of pounds for the Spinal Research charity.

Claire was also a motivational speaker, a qualified pilot and was made an MBE in 2017.

Tara Stewart, chairwoman of Spinal Research, which funds medical research around the world to develop reliable treatments for paralysis caused by a broken back or neck, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of Claire’s death. She was a great supporter of ours, and other spinal injury charities, and a guiding light to the entire community.

"It was in 2012 that she raised a staggering amount for Spinal Research by walking the London Marathon over 17 days in a robotic suit and she continued to be a powerhouse of positivity and a real inspiration to so many.”

Great Run posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Claire made history as the first person in the UK to walk with a bionic ReWalk suit, inspiring runners across the UK and beyond.

"Over the past decade, Claire completed many Great Run Series events alongside her dedicated support team, as part of an incredible fundraising drive, raising almost £1 million for charities.”

She is survived by husband Dan, daughters, Maisie and Chloe, and parents Martin and Joyce.

