Scotsman Obituaries: Charlie Aitken, Scottish footballer who became Aston Villa legend

Charlie Aitken with a tribute to his skills as a left-footed powerhouse

Charlie Aitken was a top-class Scottish footballer who, during a 17-year-long career with Aston Villa, played a total of 660 games, a club record unlikely ever to be beaten in future in the modern-day game.

To an extent he went under the radar here in Scotland as all his senior football was played south of the Border, although he did win three under-23 Scotland caps and play for a Scotland XI in a trial match in the early 1960s.

Then it seemed harder for “Anglos” to catch the eye of selectors, added to which, as a left back Charlie faced stiff competition from players of the calibre of Eric Caldow, Eddie McCreadie and Tommy Gemmell. As a player he was extremely fast and fit, had good positional sense, timed his tackles well, was consistent and was always a fans’ favourite.

While spells in the top tier bookended periods in the old 2nd and 3rd divisions, he won a League Cup, runners-up medals in two League Cup finals, a 3rd Division title, played in a Charity Shield and was voted Midlands Footballer of the Year.

Later Charlie played for New York Cosmos in 1976 and ’77, alongside legends like Pele and Franz Beckenbauer.

He also became a highly successful businessman with interests in an antiques company and property.

Charles Alexander Aitken was born in Edinburgh to Charles and Mary (nee Beattie) and brought up with younger brother Denis in Colinton Mains Terrace, Oxgangs area.

His father worked in a variety of jobs – everything from positions with Dobbies’ seed merchants and the Salvesen group to a spell as a gaucho in Argentina. Charlie first attended James Gillespie’s Boys’ School before going to George Watson’s College, the well-known rugby-playing school.

Although he played rugby it was the round ball Charlie preferred, playing first for Oxgangs Youth Club, then Lothians United before joining Edinburgh Thistle, a juvenile club closely connected to Hibernian at whose Easter Road ground he began training twice a week .

A gifted natural athlete, Charlie “was one of the day’s outstanding performers” aged 17 at his annual school sports, winning the 220, 440, 880yd and cricket ball throwing events, and 3rd in the 100yd.

By then he had been spotted by scout Tom Arnott and invited to Aston Villa for a trial in which he impressed and was offered terms. Charlie, who was academically bright, had intended to go to university but he decided to accept Villa’s offer.

He settled into digs in Yardley in Birmingham and travelled by bus into training while earning a princely £5 per week.

Initially playing in the reserve teams, it was accepted by manager Joe Mercer, to whom Charlie always remained indebted, that he had potential but was raw and needed work on his technical ability. Completely left footed, Mercer once said to him he “should chop off his right leg and use it for firewood!”

He progressed to a first team debut aged 19 on 29 April 1961 in the top tier against Sheffield Wednesday in a 4-1 win at Villa Park and thereafter was virtually ever present till his last game, also in the top tier, in January 1976 against Queens Park Rangers. On occasion he also captained the team. By the end of 1961 he made his debut for Scotland under-23’s against Wales, a press report stating that “new left back Aitken proved himself worthy of further attention from the selectors”.

In 1962 he played for a Scotland XI against the Scottish League alongside teammates Dave Mackay, Ian Ure, Bill Brown and other leading players. Two further under-23 caps followed that year against England, who featured Bobby Moore and Jimmy Greaves, then Wales, but no further representative honours ensued.

With Villa Charlie played in two losing League Cup finals, in 1963 and ’71, to Birmingham and ’Spurs respectively, while in ’72 he played in the Charity Shield when Manchester City prevailed.

Meanwhile league form suffered, with changes of manager and boardroom difficulties not helping as the team was relegated in 1967 and again in 1970 to Division 3.

In 1972 he shared in the team’s League championship win as it gained promotion back to Division 2 and then further promotion in 1975, to the top tier again.

That year, the club’s Centenary, also brought success in the League Cup Final against Norwich at Wembley in front of 96,000 fans, with Villa qualifying to play in Europe for the first time in the UEFA Cup. Charlie’s fine form was also rewarded with his being voted Midlands Footballer of The Year.

Despite that success, manager Ron Saunders – who appeared to hold a grudge unreasonably against Charlie – gave him a free transfer.

An interesting and enjoyable period followed with the Cosmos, playing first in the Yankees Stadium and then the Giants Stadium, latterly in front of 40,000 crowds as football’s popularity increased. While there he enjoyed a good relationship with Pele, who had hoped to play in his testimonial against Coventry but ultimately could not do so.

Charlie was a very successful businessman, laying the foundation for his post-football career by attending business studies classes at night school while still playing.

He remained a well-grounded individual, highly regarded for his personal qualities. Former teammate and Scotland internationalist Davie Gibson recalled: “Charlie was a really lovely fellow. Quite gentle for a defender, very few wingers ever got the better of him, he was so fast. I always remember him being immaculately dressed and very well spoken, just a super bloke.”

Charlie married first in 1966, and in 2013 wed Valerie, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother.

Obituaries