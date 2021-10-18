Scotsman Obituaries: Bill Hutchison, Scottish bank manager and golfer

Bill Hutchison was known for his cool temperament

Bill (or Willie as he was known to many banking friends) was the the only child of John Scott Hutchison, railway clerk and church organist and his wife Lily Crowley. His father’s occupation took the family to Rosyth when Bill was a wee boy and he was, in due course, educated at Dunfermline High School.

Not too far along the coast was Earlsferry, that nursery of golf professionals, one of whom was James Crowley, Bill’s maternal grandfather. Happy school holidays were spent swinging a golf club on the adjacent Elie golf course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In later years, as a member of the Senior Golfers Society, Bill played on the famous Merion Golf Course in Pennsylvania started by members of the Philadelphia Cricket Club where James Crowley was golf professional from 1900 to 1904.

Bill left school in 1939 to become a bank apprentice with the British Linen Bank which in 1971 merged with the Bank of Scotland. A couple of years later he was called up for war service and volunteered for the Fleet Air Arm, excited by the prospect of learning to fly.

Blessed with a calm disposition, he made it through initial training and was moved as a Sub Lieutenant with the Naval Squadron to the United States for intensive training in Pensacola, Florida, flying solo in a single seat Corsair. The squadron eventually embarked on a tour of duty on an aircraft carrier bound for Australia, with a part in the invasion of Japan as the ultimate objective.

Again, Bill’s cool temperament must have assisted as the little planes were catapulted off the deck into the Pacific sky In practice manoeuvres.

After a prolonged, not unpleasant, stay in Australia waiting for action, with golf always near at hand, plans for the invasion were made only to be halted by the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The war was over.

So it was home to the British Linen Bank and exams and promotions and marriage in 1951 to Margaret Taylor. It was to be the happiest of partnerships, producing three lively, attractive daughters.

After a spell in the inspectorate, Bill’s first branch as Manager was at 201 Union Street, Aberdeen, a posting with interesting business and personal customers, good schools for the girls and the links of the ancient Royal Aberdeen Golf Club.

Bill was in his element and he built a busy and successful branch during the years when the British Linen merged with the Bank of Scotland and Aberdeen started to enjoy the North Sea oil boom.

Always a low handicap golfer and prepared to take his share of responsibility at Royal Aberdeen, Bill was elected Captain in 1975, the year the Bank of Scotland appointed him Manager of the prestigious St Andrew Square Branch in Edinburgh. He coped.

In retirement in Edinburgh, Bill and Margaret kept a beautiful garden in Lennel Avenue and he played much golf with old friends like Jimmy Murray, the pro at Baberton, and Finlay Morrison, the former pro at Bruntsfield. To the very end he enjoyed putting competitions at Bruntsfield.

Many would recall the afternoon teas Margaret laid on for old Aberdeen friends and others after Murrayfield internationals. Sadly her health deteriorated in later years but Bill was a tower of strength for her at the end.

In later years he was always interested in something new and among other things engaged a piano teacher to give him private lessons.

Bill’s lanky build, calm demeanour and measured stride echoed his rhythmic graceful golf swing. Sometimes one had the thought that if a modern Walter Scott had wanted to portray the canny Scottish banker then Bill Hutchison might have made a good model.

Bill Hutchison leaves three daughters, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Obituaries

If you would like to submit an obituary (800-1000 words preferred), or have a suggestion for a subject, contact [email protected]

A message from the Editor