Scotsman Obituaries: Bill Chisholm, Scotsman journalist honoured for serving Borders communities with integrity and tenacity

Bill Chisholm MBE, journalist. Born: 12 February 1945 in Barelees, Cornhill-on-Tweed. Died: 28 February 2025, aged 80

Bill Chisholm, an award-winning journalist known for his fearless reporting and lifelong service to the Borders, has died at the age of 80.

Respected for his integrity, tenacity and commitment to local journalism, Bill spent decades uncovering public interest stories and mentoring younger journalists across the region. A former reporter with The Scotsman, his career spanned more than 50 years and earned him an MBE for services to journalism.

Born in 1945 in Barelees, Cornhill-on-Tweed, William (Bill) Chisholm was the only child of Jock and Essex Chisholm. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Grindon Farm near Norham, where he spent his childhood in the heart of the Borders countryside.

Bill Chisholm retired at 60 but continued covering the Borders on his blog

It was here, with the strong encouragement of his mother, that Bill developed his love of words, even if he modestly claimed he had to “scrape through” the 11-plus to attend Berwick Grammar School.

Though sport played a big part in his youth – particularly cricket and football – it was journalism that would become his calling. At just 16 he took up a trainee role at the Smith freelance news agency in Berwick. One of his first tasks was to report on a 4-4 draw between his beloved Berwick Rangers and Queen’s Park – an early indication of his enthusiasm and determination.

He later worked for the Berwick Advertiser and Kelso Chronicle before joining The Scotsman in 1967.

Based in Edinburgh, one of his earliest assignments was to take shorthand notes down a poor phone line from the great John Rafferty, covering Celtic’s European Cup win – a baptism of fire which he handled with characteristic calm and skill.

It was during his early career in the capital that he met Carol, who worked in advertising at the Edinburgh Evening News. They were married in Stockbridge Church in 1969 and shortly afterwards settled in Jedburgh, where they raised their two children, Mark and Lisa.

Throughout the 1970s and ’80s, Bill became a well-known figure in Borders journalism. Among his most high-profile stories was an investigation into the sale of Scottish Special Housing Association properties in Galashiels, some of which had been sold for as little as £1. His reporting prompted a National Audit Office inquiry and questions in the House of Commons.

He believed deeply in the role of local newspapers in holding power to account, particularly as national titles became increasingly driven by political agendas. He championed the work of weekly publications such as The Southern Reporter, where his daughter Lisa would follow in his footsteps.

Upon his retirement, he was awarded an MBE, a moment he approached with typical humility – almost missing the ceremony at Holyrood Palace due to an urgent last-minute shoe purchase. He remained proud of the honour, which marked a career defined by public service, not personal glory.

Even in retirement, Bill continued to write. He contributed regularly to local news stories and maintained his blog, Not Just Sheep and Rugby, which scrutinised public decision-making with the same incisiveness that had long defined his work.

The Scotsman's longtime Falkirk Correspondent and friend John Smith said of Bill: “He was quite simply one of the best journalists in the business, and widely admired and respected by his peers.

“He was fiercely proud of being an ‘old-school’ reporter, with a formidable array of contacts, and possessed an unerring eye for a good story.

“For 35 years as the Scottish Borders correspondent for The Scotsman, most of the articles he wrote were self-generated – but when a big story broke Bill could be guaranteed to provide fast and accurate coverage for the paper.

“In providing an unrivalled account of Borders affairs for readers, Bill really came to the fore with his investigative reporting. He would persistently uncover confidential goings-on that caused a great deal of discomfiture to the councillors and officials involved.

“Many individuals outwith the council were less than happy to come under Bill's scrutiny. But over the years Bill would be recognised by many of those as having written a fair, balanced and accurate story.

“With his well-developed sense of humour Bill appreciated the touch of irony on being awarded a bronze statuette by Borders Council for his 35-year coverage of the authority – but he was also quietly flattered by the recognition.

“After Bill left The Scotsman for health reasons at the age of 60 in 2005, retirement did not sit easily on Bill's shoulders. He didn't do paid-for freelance work, but continued with his investigative reporting. Much of the outcome was contained in his aptly named blog Not Just Sheep and Rugby, which had a large following.”

Beyond journalism, Bill was a passionate cricketer – playing for Roxburgh District Council and regularly earning Man of the Match titles.

He remained a season ticket holder at Berwick Rangers, a keen snooker player, and a devoted family man.

His dry humour, even in hospital, was legendary; when asked how he stayed fit, he would wryly say it was “a fine balance between walking to the shops and sitting on my bum watching sport on TV".

Bill Chisholm is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Mark; daughter, Lisa; granddaughter Leighanne; grandsons Harry and Rory; and great-grandchildren Josh, Brooke and Jay. He was predeceased by his grandson Scott.

Bill Chisholm will be remembered as a principled journalist, a mentor to many, and a man whose integrity never wavered. His words carried weight, his actions earned respect, and his legacy – both in print and in the lives of those he touched – will endure.

