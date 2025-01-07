Andrew, known to many as Sharkey, passed away at the young age of 54 years following a brain tumour diagnosis. His passing leaves a huge gap in the lives of his family, Scottish education, his local community in Lanark and Scotland’s Scouting family.

Andrew Sharkey, known to many simply as Sharkey, passed away at the young age of 54 years following a brain tumour diagnosis. His death leaves a huge gap in the lives of his family, Scottish education, his local community in Lanark and Scotland’s Scouting family.

In his professional life, Andrew was a transformative educator. His last role was as headteacher of St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, where he was known as an approachable colleague and an inspirational leader by his pupils. St Kentigern’s aims to provide an education of the highest quality for all the young people in their school community in order that they may achieve their fullest potential academically, personally and spiritually. These values, which Andrew was instrumental in shaping, say much about his philosophy in life.

His greatest passion, however, was Scouting. A larger-than-life personality whose presence lit up any room or marquee, his enthusiasm for the Scout movement was infectious, and his smile and sense of humour was always present.

Andrew Sharkey was devoted to the values of Scouting

From his initial appointment in 1988 as an Assistant Scout Leader at the 36th Lanarkshire Group in his hometown of Shotts, he went on to hold roles at Regional, Scottish and UK levels. He was particularly gifted in working with older teenagers, understanding what made them tick in a way few others do, and was appointed the first Scottish Commissioner for the new Explorer Scout Section in 2004.

Andrew also made a huge contribution to Scouting internationally. After taking on supporting roles at World Scout Jamborees and Moots in different parts of the world, he was appointed to lead the UK Contingent to Eurojam in 2005.

Of his many volunteer roles perhaps the one he treasured most was as Camp Chief of the Scottish International Patrol Jamborette, held in the grounds of Blair Atholl Castle every two years. This was Andrew in his element, providing adventurous activities for hundreds of 14-18 years olds from across the world, alongside people who shared his passion for helping young people thrive. He served in this role from 2012-2018, leading four camps.

In 2018, Andrew was appointed to lead Scottish Scouting as its Chief Commissioner, a role he held until 2023. His five-year tenure was marked by his resilience and deep commitment to the movement, which was critical during the Covid pandemic as he helped keep the spirit of Scouting alive in unprecedented circumstances. He drove forward Scouting at Home initiatives, including the virtual Blair Atholl Jamborette, and his work with the Scottish Government helped ensure the safe return of Scouting as restrictions lifted.

One of Andrew's most significant achievements was his leadership in responding to the financial challenges the pandemic caused. He was a key player in the Save our Centres Campaign. This secured vital funding from the Scottish Government to support the recovery of Scotland’s outdoor centres, ensuring that these resources were safeguarded for generations to come.

A passionate advocate for outdoor learning, Andrew played a role in the formation of the Cross-Party Group on Outdoor Learning, with Scouts Scotland becoming the Secretariat for the group in 2021.

Andrew Sharkey's tenure as Chief Commissioner was one of outstanding service, passion and a deep devotion to the values of Scouting. His leadership has left a powerful legacy, allowing Scouts Scotland to move forward post pandemic, ensuring continued growth and success. Notwithstanding everything he did for the organisation nationally, he always maintained his local role as leader of the Lanark Explorer Scout Unit, which became one of the biggest in Scotland.

When Andrew wasn’t at camp you were perhaps most likely to find him at Celtic Park, shouting on his team alongside his sister Anne-Marie. A keen season ticket holder, he continued to attend games until his last few weeks and was ever grateful to the ground staff for allowing him access to the wheelchair enclosure as his condition deteriorated.

More than that, though, Andrew was the consummate family man. His soulmate, Siobhán, shared his love of education and Scouting, and their two sons Andrew and Benjamin have had the benefit of knowing and loving an amazing father, sharing in all his adventures.

A true Scout and a true Celt with a huge heart, the gap Andrew leaves will be hard to fill. He will be sorely missed.

