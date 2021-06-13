Scots sizzle in the Sunday sun as temperatures soar

Temperatures in Edinburgh reached a high of 24C this afternoon as the entire country experienced a warm dry day.

By James Trimble
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 4:57 pm
The 19mph breeze made for welcome relief for sun worshippers – in what was the second highest temperature recorded in Edinburgh this year – who will experience temperatures of over 20C well into the evening.

Monday will be cooler and in Glasgow – for the all important Scotland match against Czech Republic – afternoon temperatures will peak at 15C with just a 20 per cent chance of rain.

Warm dry weather was experienced by almost everyone in Scotland on Sunday but the forecast for Monday is much cooler

TemperaturesEdinburghGlasgow
