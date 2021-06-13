Scots sizzle in the Sunday sun as temperatures soar

The 19mph breeze made for welcome relief for sun worshippers – in what was the second highest temperature recorded in Edinburgh this year – who will experience temperatures of over 20C well into the evening.

Monday will be cooler and in Glasgow – for the all important Scotland match against Czech Republic – afternoon temperatures will peak at 15C with just a 20 per cent chance of rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Warm dry weather was experienced by almost everyone in Scotland on Sunday but the forecast for Monday is much cooler

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.