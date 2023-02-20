Scots ovarian cancer survivor becomes world’s first ‘turbine bagger’

An ovarian cancer survivor has become the world’s first “turbine bagger” after walking thousands of steps to tick off all the turbines at one of the UK’s largest windfarms.

Michele Lennox, 55, from Giffnock in East Renfrewshire, set herself the challenge of walking to all 215 turbines at Whitelee Windfarm in Eaglesham after she was diagnosed in January 2020.

The mother of one underwent a full hysterectomy, which left her extremely weak and unwell, and she was unable to get around properly.

Ms Lennox began to walk during her recovery and on New Year’s Day 2021, she had the idea to walk at Whitelee Windfarm.

Michele Lennox braved all weathers to complete the challenge

Noticing the turbines were all numbered, she decided to walk to them all, and the Whitelee Windmill Baggers group and turbine challenge was born.

Ms Lennox said the challenge gave her the “will to live” throughout her cancer fight.

“I would never have thought that this challenge – for which I had to buy my first-ever pair of walking boots – would be what helped give me the will to live,” she said.

“Cancer is a secret and silent disease – and I had seen what having stomach cancer did to my dad, who died just three months after his diagnosis. That was all I could think about at the start, and it took me two years to get out of that mindset.

“It was only after I had bagged all 215 turbines at Whitelee that I could actually convince myself that maybe I wasn’t going to die.”

Taking on the challenge was not quite as simple as it sounds, with 130 kilometres of tracks and 215 turbines to cover.

Ms Lennox and her friends braved all weathers to complete the challenge. She finished on December 27 2021 after setting up a Facebook group and recording every turbine bagged on a spreadsheet.

Whitelee Windfarm is operated by ScottishPower Renewables, who said it was “blown away” by Ms Lennox’s achievement.

