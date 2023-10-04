Scots Language Award for Monymusk Primary School

The winners of the Scots Language Awards 2023 include an Aberdeenshire school and two teachers.

‘Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk’ was created by the P1-3 pupils at Monymusk Primary School

Monymusk Primary School was awarded Scots School o the Year whilst Banff Academy teacher Dr Jamie Fairbairn was named Scots Speaker o the Year.

Fellow Banff Academy teacher Rebecca Logan was announced as Scots Teacher o the Year.

Monymusk was chosen from 14 shortlisted schools because of its dedication to sharing Scots – in particular Doric for the north east of the country – with the next generation.

Headteacher Jill Moir said: “My wee heart is still thumping, and our pupils, staff and parents are overjoyed with the news.

“We’re now planning not just a school celebration, but one for the whole community as we wouldn’t be where we are without them.

“The importance of keeping Doric alive, along with the knowledge and understanding of our local heritage and culture, is not just part of learning and teaching here at Monymusk School, it is embedded in the hearts of us all.”

The school recently showed its dedication to the Scots language with the publishing of a book, written by the pupils, in the Doric dialect.

The book, Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk, was written and illustrated by the children, and invites readers to join Jock the Giant as he goes around Monymusk on an adventure through the letters of the alphabet.