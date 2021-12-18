Scottish firm PlusZero, which is headquartered in the Outer Hebrides, aims to decarbonise the outdoor events sector through the supply and deployment of portable generators run on green hydrogen.

The gas is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process powered by renewable electricity generated in the Western Isles and Orkney.

The Lewis-based start-up has already used its portable power at a series of successful net-zero events at this year’s Edinburgh International Festival and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, with support from technical partner Logan Energy.

Working with the Extreme-E rally, an off-road car racing series dedicated to highlighting climate change, marks PlusZero’s first commercial supply agreement for Scottish-made green hydrogen.

The Jurassic X Prix race is taking place today and tomorrow at Bovington British Army military base in Dorset, marking the end of Extreme E’s first season.

PlusZero founder and managing director David Amos said: “I am delighted that PlusZero has been able to pioneer Scottish green hydrogen at this globally significant sporting event, and hugely grateful to Extreme E and our hydrogen technology specialists Logan Energy for their determination to showcase the true potential of green hydrogen in this UK-first event.

David Amos, founder of PlusZero, with a green hydrogen generator used to supply portable power at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow

“To put Scottish innovation on the map by providing the zero-carbon power for these events is a huge boost to Scotland’s growing green hydrogen economy.

“Having demonstrated our zero-emissions portable power solution at the Edinburgh International Festival, COP26 and Jurassic X Prix this year, I am confident that PlusZero will play a major role in making Scotland a future world leader in green hydrogen technology.”

Bill Ireland, chief executive of Logan Energy, added: “Hydrogen offers a safe and efficient clean energy solution for any vehicle, and Scottish businesses are fast becoming world-leaders in this industry.

“The team at Logan Energy is working hard to help modernise the field of motorsport and align it to our shared decarbonisation goals.

“As any race driver knows, when you see green, you go for it.

“It’s great to see the motorsport industry join the race to net zero by choosing hydrogen.”

