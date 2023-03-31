All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
20 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
25 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
49 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
58 minutes ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages

Scotland’s lighthouse workers to vote on strike action in historical first

Unite the union confirmed that its members employed by the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) who maintain and operate Scotland’s lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea are in a historic first to be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay.

By Morag Kuc
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:16 BST

Around 30 Unite members including able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians took in the ballot which opened on March 28 and closes on April 24.

Unite members provide vital maintenance and operational support for lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea ensuring that vessels and ships have safe passage through Scottish waters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the NLB provide vital, and at times, lifesaving work by assisting mariners to pass safely through Scottish waters.

Around 30 Unite members including able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians took part in the ballot.
Around 30 Unite members including able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians took part in the ballot.
Around 30 Unite members including able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians took part in the ballot.

"In recognition of this valuable work, all they are asking for is a fair pay offer similar to other workers providing a key public service. Unite will back our NLB members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The NLB has offered two per cent following a pay freeze last year, which amounts to a substantial real terms pay cut over two years.

Unite industrial officer, Alison Maclean, added: “Unite’s NLB members deserve a pay offer which at the very least matches that of other workers providing a key public service.

"The current two per cent offer following a pay freeze last year is insulting when inflation has jumped to its highest rate in 45 years.”

UniteScotland