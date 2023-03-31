Scotland’s lighthouse workers to vote on strike action in historical first

Unite the union confirmed that its members employed by the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) who maintain and operate Scotland’s lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea are in a historic first to be balloted on strike action in a dispute over pay.

Around 30 Unite members including able seamen, base assistants, cooks and technicians took in the ballot which opened on March 28 and closes on April 24.

Unite members provide vital maintenance and operational support for lighthouses, beacons and buoys at sea ensuring that vessels and ships have safe passage through Scottish waters.

Commenting, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the NLB provide vital, and at times, lifesaving work by assisting mariners to pass safely through Scottish waters.

"In recognition of this valuable work, all they are asking for is a fair pay offer similar to other workers providing a key public service. Unite will back our NLB members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The NLB has offered two per cent following a pay freeze last year, which amounts to a substantial real terms pay cut over two years.

Unite industrial officer, Alison Maclean, added: “Unite’s NLB members deserve a pay offer which at the very least matches that of other workers providing a key public service.