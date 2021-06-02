A period pink property in Killearn competed with a Victorian terrace and a townhouse in Glasgow in the ninth episode of the popular BBC Scotland series, which aired on Wednesday evening.

Judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Michael Angus and Kate Spiers had their work cut out choosing between these jaw-dropping homes – but only one would go forward to next week’s grand final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Each of the three properties were scored on design, style and amazing architecture.

Three stunning properties in Glasgow and the Clyde Valley battled for a place in the final of Scotland's Home of the Year.

Expert interior designer Campbell-Jones said what she was looking for was a home with “heart, soul and originality”.

Blogger Spiers, who shares her expertise with millions of followers on social media, was on the lookout for “a home that feels lived in and loved – somewhere that is personable and charming and a joy to be in”.

Architect and lecturer Angus, meanwhile, wanted to find a property that is “exceptional in its ability to embrace, to entertain, and to exalt”.

Let's see how things panned out in the latest instalment of Scotland's Home of the Year...

The Moss boasts stunning grounds. Photo: Paul Tyagi

The Moss

Since 2018, this Georgian renovation in Killearn has been home to Karen and Matt, their daughters Cora and Marnie and son, William.

The stunning pink house sits on 26 acres of land and has been completely renovated inside, boasting a quirky and eclectic style while highlighting the original period features of this unique property.

“I’m in awe of how much space it takes up,” said Spiers on first seeing the gigantic property.

The stunning bathroom at The Moss. Photo: Paul Tyagi.

Once inside, all three judges agreed there were just too many things to look at. They seemed very impressed.

Angus was blown away by the stunning staircase, while Spiers admitted to being mesmerised by the floors.

Campbell-Jones loved the home’s “balance between clean and contemporary and luxury”.

Into the kitchen and it was OMGs all round among the judges, especially when they spotted the stunning 1920s-style opening on to the garden.

This stunning home in Broomhill simply oozes class. Photo: Andrew Jackson @cursetheseeyes

All three judges gave it a perfect 10, which saw it top the leaderboard on 30 points, with two properties still to come.

Tilmahara

Next, the judges visited a townhouse in Glasgow’s affluent West End, home to Niki and her teenage son, Gilli.

The Victorian mid-terrace townhouse was completely run-down when Niki bought it.

Over time she renovated the property, reinstating many of the traditional period features of the three-storey home as well as introducing welcoming textiles and colour schemes.

Arriving at the property, Angus said he was on very familiar territory, having lived just around the corner in his student days. He added that his friends lived in a property on the street which was “shabby inside”.

This Victorian property has many modern touches. Photo: Andrew Jackson @cursetheseeyes

Not so this home. Stepping inside, the judges were impressed with many of the features and commented on how calm it was compared to the busy street outside.

"This lovely long hall just draws you in,” said Angus, adding that a “perfected located mirror just lets the hall go on even longer.”

Moving to the livingroom and Campbell-Jones was wowed by the patterns and colours and textures before her.

Into the kitchen and Spiers said: “This is a beautiful… these are my dream tiles, I can't believe I am seeing them. I think about them probably three times a day.”

Campbell-Jones then uncovered a secret room off the kitchen, which blew all the judges away.

When it came to scoring, though, Spiers and Campbell-Jones gave it a 10, but Angus's score of 9 put it out of the running for first place.

The final verdict:

With both The Moss and Tilmahara scoring perfect tens from all three judges, it came down to a tie-break.

Campbell-Jones said she wasn’t sure she’d ever seen such a beautiful kitchen as that of The Moss, which for her, gave it the edge.

Spiers had to agree.

Angus then made the case for Tilmahara, but admitted if he had to stump for one, it would be the other.

And there we had it – tonight’s winner, The Moss, claiming the final spot in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

This stunning townhouse in Glasgow's West End would be many people's dream property. Photo: Rory Dunning