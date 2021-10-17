Scotland's Fashion Festival kicks off next month with catwalk show at iconic V&A Dundee

The fashion show, run by social enterprise Scotland Re:Design (SRD), opens on Wednesday, November 17 at the iconic Tayside venue, and is part of the annual fashion festival which has taken place across Scotland, and internationally, since 2005.

The opening night catwalk will showcase the best of Scottish fashion and has been developed around ‘sustainability, equality and technology in fashion’.

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Scotland Re:Design's Fashion Runway to V&A Dundee.

"This will be a celebration of fashion in and from Scotland, and a tribute to all those that work with such commitment to support fashion, and events like this.

"The fashion industry has a really important role to play in promoting equality, sustainability and diversity."

This is SRD’s first live event since lockdown and it has teamed up with Model Team Scotland – reviving a partnership dating back 16 years – to showcase as much Scottish talent as possible.

Director Michael O’Brien said: “For us this unique and vital platform in Scotland enables our new faces to experience a quality runway show, meeting with brands and designers here, carving out successful international careers.

“The show will feature some of the talent from our BBC documentary, 'Model Scots' available on iPlayer; we are thrilled to be the partner model agency for the inaugural fashion show at the V&A in Dundee.”

This year, the Fashion Festival has received funding support from Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund, established by EventScotland in conjunction with the government to help the events sector plan and deliver events following the pandemic.

Running from Thursday, 18 November to Sunday, 21 November, the festival will feature a huge range of designers and fashion organisations, showcasing a diverse mix of events from music and film to fashion collaborations.

Taking place the week after COP26, the message of the festival is clear; ‘buy Scottish, shop local, and support each other’.

The catwalk show on the opening night runs from 7pm to 11pm and tickets, along with the full festival programme of events, are available at www.redesign.scot.

Tickets will also be available to live stream for those unable to travel to the venue.

