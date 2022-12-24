The Scottish Highlands can expect a white Christmas, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for snow and ice.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place for most of the Scottish Highlands, as well as some lowland areas, from 9pm on Christmas Day to 6pm on Boxing Day.

A total of 1-3cm of snow is expected in lower areas, with up to 10cm of snow in high grounds of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Frequent blustery snow showers are likely to cause some travel disruption to higher routes,” the service said, adding 10cm (four inches) of snow is expected to fall on higher ground.

The Scottish Highlands can expect a white Christmas, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for snow and ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conditions could also see interruptions to power supplies, with potential for the temperature to drop as low as 1C overnight on Sunday.

It comes as downpours are forecast for much of the UK over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.”