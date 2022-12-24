A Met Office yellow warning is in place for most of the Scottish Highlands, as well as some lowland areas, from 9pm on Christmas Day to 6pm on Boxing Day.
A total of 1-3cm of snow is expected in lower areas, with up to 10cm of snow in high grounds of the country.
“Frequent blustery snow showers are likely to cause some travel disruption to higher routes,” the service said, adding 10cm (four inches) of snow is expected to fall on higher ground.
The conditions could also see interruptions to power supplies, with potential for the temperature to drop as low as 1C overnight on Sunday.
It comes as downpours are forecast for much of the UK over the weekend.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.
“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.
“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.”
Temperatures will hover above freezing in northern Scotland and lower levels may see some snow on Christmas night as cool winds push in from the north-west and blow across the whole of the UK.