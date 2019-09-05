Scotland's first robot waiters are being rolled out in a restaurant

Diners in Scotland are now being served by the country's first robot waiters.

The two new staff members started work yesterday at the Yamm World Buffet, in Dundee. They serve drinks and talk to diners, but don’t take breaks or expect tips.

Patrons in this restaurant in Kathmandu, Nepal, are served food by robots. Picture: AFP

Shan Gu, restaurant director, imported them from China, where robot waiters have already become a common sight.

She said: “They are the first two robot servers in Scotland to our knowledge. Obviously we need to map the restaurant floor out for them to know the co-ordinates.”

The robots can move along the floor with ease while carrying two trays.

Shan said: “We know from watching videos on YouTube of them in action in China that they are capable of taking trays of drinks. You’ve heard our door greeter welcoming you in and saying goodbye to our customers.

“It’s very early days and we are still seeing exactly what they are capable of. We hope they will be a great addition to the workplace.

“The kids that have seen them so far have been getting their pictures taken with them.

“We’ve still had workmen in making finishing touches, but customers have still been coming in asking questions.

Shan said some of their human colleagues have been “stopped in their tracks” by their new colleagues.

She added: “I think the staff who have been in have been very surprised by what the robots can do.

“They had to do a double take and have been stopped in their tracks a few times almost mesmerised by them.”

One customer said he was “stunned” when he saw the robots.

He said: “They are incredible. When I came in at first I thought they were statues but I was stunned by what they could do.

“We’ve probably all seen the movies but you never think the technology is going to be that advanced – who knows what’s next?”