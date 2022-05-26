Deaths of “looked after” children, as well as those receiving continuing care and young adults receiving through care and after care, increased in 2019 and 2020, but then fell back last year, it said.

But the report, which examined progress made towards meeting ‘the promise’ – a commitment to improve the lives of those in care – stated: “The cause behind the change is unknown, because this is data on a group of people for whom no additional information is collected.”

Overall, there were 17 deaths of children in care, seven involving youngsters in continuing care and 35 involving those in through care and after care over the period 2019, 2020 and the first nine months of 2021, the report detailed.

A teenage girl with her head in her hands showing signs of mental health issues. (posed by model) Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA

It added: “The avoidable death of a child or young person for whom Scotland has had responsibility is an unmitigated tragedy.

“The fact that the data lacks any information on the lives and experiences of care-experienced young adults compounds what is already a heart-breaking position.

“Failure to understand not only makes it hard to monitor, but also fails to provide the chance to learn and make sure it stops.”

The criticism was contained in a report which warned that while progress was being made towards meeting the promise – described as being a “10-year transformational change programme” – overall more needs to be done if this is to be fulfilled by the target date of 2030.

Fiona Duncan, chair The Promise Scotland Oversight Board said: “The lives of too many babies, infants, children and young people in Scotland are still determined by their circumstances.

“In times of adversity, too many face a system that does not love and does not care as it should. By 2030, at the latest, that must change.”

She added: “It is concerning that more than two years have already passed since the promise was made, and with less than eight years left to keep it, we need greater urgency across Scotland to deliver the change needed.”