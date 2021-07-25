Dean Irvine, 11, was pulled from the water at the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at about 4.30pm, but Police Scotland said the youngster died at the scene after he was recovered from the Avon Water.

Friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute to the young boy whose smile “brightened” people’s days.

A member of children’s group Monday Club, based in Hillhouse, where Dean is believed to have lived, said: “Where do we find the words for such a tragic loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have lost our friend wee Dean Irvine last night.

“We as a community kids club are devastated at this loss, not only was Dean an absolute treasure to have each week, he came with his cheeky wee smile and adventurous and contagious laugh, and what a shot he had on him; whoever was the goal keeper jumped out the way when he took a shot.

“We pray for his mum and dad, his family and friends, our community and each one who loved Dean.

“Dean, you are loved. Rest easy little man, we love you very much.”

A resident in Hillhouse said: “We are devastated and struggling for words after the loss of our very own wee Dean Irvine, a wee cheeky chappy but mostly a smile that brightened our days.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with his mammy and daddy and his family.

"Our play scheme will be cancelled tomorrow out of respect for the family spare a thought for all his wee friends they all fought and argued but they are all very hurt and upset R.I.P wee man.”

A family member of Dean’s told The Sun newspaper: “It doesn’t feel real at all, there are no words to explain how we feel, you were my first born nephew and always will be. Your cheeky little grin will be remembered forever.

“Rest in piece gorgeous boy, you were taken far too soon from us.”

Dean is one of six people who have drowned in lochs and rivers in Scotland in the last 48 hours, Police Scotland confirmed.

A nine-year-old boy, a 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman all died after getting into difficulty in the water near Pulpit Rock at the Ardlui end of the Loch Lomond on Saturday.

A seven-year-old boy swimming in the same area of the loch was pulled to safety and is fighting for his life in hospital.

Formal identification of the casualties is yet to take place, but family members have been made aware.

A 13-year-old boy’s body was also recovered from the River Clyde at Hazelbank in Lanarkshire following concerns raised at about 5.55pm on Saturday.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of the schoolboy has been made aware.

The incidents came a day after Connor Markward, 16, from Glasgow, died in Loch Lomond. He got into difficulty in the water near the pier at Balloch Country Park on Friday, sparking a major search.

People across the UK have been warned to take extra care swimming in open water after dozens drowned during recent hot weather.

The Royal Life Saving Society described this week's deaths as "devastating" and urged people to choose supervised spots to cool off.

A spokesperson at Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are urging everyone to take care around water. If you find yourself in trouble, stay calm, extend arms and legs and float on your back, shout for help. Make sure everyone is aware of the risks and please stay safe in this warm weather.”

