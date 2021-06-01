The Scottish rockers hope the song, released on Tuesday, June 1, will evoke the spirit of The Tartan Army as Scotland prepare to play the Czech Republic - their first match in a major football tournament for 23 years.

Scotland goalie Marshall appears in the song’s new music video, which also features a kick-about with football stars Charlie Mulgrew, Chris Burke, Gary Caldwell, Kenny Miller, Suzanne Grant and Kris Boyd.

They are joined by comedy legends Greg McHugh and Jonathan Watson, alongside actor and podcaster Stephen Purdon, and a host of other Scottish favourites.

Sampling Baccara’s Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - which became Scotland’s unofficial anthem after a video of the Scotland squad dancing to the song went viral - it also features commentary from the eye-watering moment when the team clinched their place in November 2020’s historic win against Serbia.

Kerr Okan, The LaFontaines frontman said: “Like the rest of the nation that night we were watching the game and kicked every ball with the team and we were podcasting after it talking about what it meant to qualify for the first time in 23 years.

“So as a joke we just decided that what the nation really needs, after a result like that, is for us to write the National Team's anthem so that's what we did.

“We wrote it live on the podcast in 30 minutes and went to bed. We woke up the next morning and it had gone low-key viral with people saying it was our best song.

“From there players and fans started sharing it. It's magic, I'm absolutely buzzing!” he added.

The new single comes as the band, which has just under 13 million Spotify streams to date, prepare to release a brand new album later this year.

The band, comprising Kerr on lead vocals, Jamie Keenan on drums and Darren McCaughey on guitar, are also expected to play their biggest headline show ever at Glasgow’s Academy on August 20.

Scotland, Bonnie Scotland is available via Spotify and Youtube.

