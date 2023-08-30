School pupils visit Drumrossie Homes new development

Insch School pupils swapped the classroom for the construction site as part of their recent learning.

Pupils at the Drumrossie Homes Rothney West construction site. (Pic: Niall Hastie)

The primary pupils - learning about agriculture and land use - were given a tour of the new Rothney West development in Insch by Allan Brown, managing director at Drumrossie Homes.

Under supervision from the Drumrossie team, the pupils got the opportunity to walk around the site and see the first phase of nine houses in the development which are currently under construction.

The address of the new homes is Bruce Circle in Insch – a name which was voted for by the same pupils.

Earlier that day, Allan visited the Insch classroom to talk to the class of 25 where they learnt first-hand about the different types of land, the process of building homes as well as the importance of staying safe on and around the construction site.

It was a walk down memory lane for Allan, who returned to the school where he first started as a pupil back in 1984.

Allan Brown, managing director at Drumrossie Homes said: “It was a rather nostalgic feeling stepping foot back into my old primary school after so many years. It was an honour being granted this opportunity from the school and I feel fortunate to be in the position to pass on my knowledge to future generations of potential housebuilders.

“It was a brilliant day spent with the pupils, teachers and chaperones – thank you to everyone for all their help in organising the day.”

Lindsay Reid, primary five and six class teacher, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for pupils to visit the new houses being built in Insch. It related nicely to our topic at the time and pupils were able to consider the advantages of the proposed land use development and discuss the impact this may have on the community.

“Many thanks to Allan Brown for coming in to give a presentation to the pupils and allowing us to visit the site."

Building is currently underway on nine houses in the first phase of the 44-home Rothney West development.

The development will feature a range of two to four-bedroom houses, with prices starting at £224,995 and reaching £474,995.