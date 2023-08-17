Save the date for Seafest Peterhead

If you haven’t already done so, then save the date for this year’s SeaFest in Peterhead.

All roads lead to the Blue Toon on Saturday, September 9, when there will be a great family day of education, seafood tasting, entertainment and emergency services all at the town’s Seagate and Port Hendry basin.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm and organisers are planning a full day of entertainment themed around our great seafood, helping to showcase the rich fishing heritage of Peterhead and the north-east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A seafood market will give visitors the chance to try and buy some of the finest produce available, while there will also be leading chefs cooking up the local catch.

Jimmy Buchan at new fish shop which will offer an extensive range of seafood.

The market will offer a wide range of products, including freshly caught fish, shellfish and other seafood, while local suppliers will showcase their products.

Culinary experts will deliver interactive cooking displays, sharing their expertise and techniques to allow you to prepare mouthwatering seafood dishes.

Local hospitality students will also be there to showcase their talents using local produce.

Industry experts will also be on hand to provide educational sessions on responsible seafood consumption, highlighting the importance of informed choice.

And there will also be live music and family-friendly activities, including interactive games and educational sessions aimed at encouraging interest in seafood, fishing and marine conservation.

Sponsors have already signed up to be part of the event, including Seafood Scotland, Peterhead Port Authority, Seafish and Aberdeenshire Council, while local businesses have also given the festival their backing.

Chairman of SeaFest is former skipper Jimmy Buchan, and he is looking forward to putting the industry – and Peterhead - on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our seafood is renowned the world over and having SeaFest Peterhead on our doorstep gives us the chance to showcase what we do from sea to plate,” he said.

"SeaFest will put the spotlight on every element of the sector.

"It will follow the journey from those heading out to see and catching the fish to those processing it and the onward supply chain leading up to hospitality. It will highlight the skills and the passion that has made the Blue Toon famous for its fish.”

Jimmy, who is also managing director of Amity Fish Company, hopes that the SeaFest will become an annual event on the calendar, inspiring the children of today to get involved in the industry and understand the future of this sustainable food chain.

Commenting on the event, Seafood Scotland chief executive, Donna Fordyce, said: “Peterhead is a landmark location for the Scottish seafood sector and this festival is a celebration of its significant value, not only to the north-east of Scotland, but to the country as a whole.

"We hope locals and those from further afield will come along and learn more about the breadth of the seafood industry they have on their doorstep.”

​