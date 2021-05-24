Sasha Johnson: who is Black Lives Matter activist shot in Peckham - and what is Taking The Initiative Party?

A Black Lives Matter campaigner has been shot in the head - leaving her in a critical condition.

Sasha Johnson was found with life-threatening injuries in Peckham, south London on Sunday (May 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics were called shortly before 3am following reports of gunshots in Consort Road.

Sasha Johnson pictured in August speaking during the Million People March in London (PA).

It is believed that the shooting took place in the area where a house party was taking place.

The Met Police - who have not confirmed the victim is Sasha Johnson - say there is nothing to suggest the woman who was shot was the subject of a targeted attack or that she had received any credible threats against her prior to this incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said: “This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time.

A police forensic investigator stands at a cordon in Peckham, southeast London, close to where black equal rights activist and mother-of-three Sasha Johnson was shot in the head during the early hours of Sunday (PA).

“A dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting. They are making good progress but they need the public’s help.”

Her friend, Imarn Ayton, told BBC News that the young mother has successfully undergone surgery and her parents are with her in hospital.

Who is Sasha Johnson?

Sasha Johnson, 27, is a mother-of-two and a Oxford University graduate.

Ms Johnson works in activism and community support and got a first in social care at Oxford University.

She is a known figure in the Black Lives Matter movement and is a member of the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP).

She is described as “a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community” by the TTIP.

What is the Taking The Initiative Party?

The Taking The Initiative Party says on its website that it intends to bring about change - where the government has failed to do so.

It plans to ‘set the agenda’ in the key areas of concern across the country, including the benefits system, education, housing, knife crime, managed discrimination and taxation.

The party’s mission statement says: ‘We want to be a new voice on the political stage to channel local knowledge and expertise, to come up with creative solutions and to make sure that resources go where they are needed most’.

What has the party said about Sasha Johnson?

The TTIP has asked people to “all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones”.

On its Instagram page, the party has paid tribute to Sasha, who is in a critical condition.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

“She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition.”

The attack happened in the early hours of May 23,after Johnson reportedly received “numerous death threats”.

The party added: “Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking The Initiative Party’s executive leadership committee.”

Claudia Webbe, Labour MP for Leicester East, was among those who went online to express “solidarity” with Ms Johnson.

Ms Webbe said: “We were all out last year for Black Lives Matter.

“I only know her as an activist on these issues of Black Lives Matter. I support Black Lives Matter and therefore support what she was doing.