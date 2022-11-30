Santa arrives at Alford!

A very special visitor arrived in Alford at the weekend to the delight of young and old alike.

Grace Ross of Tarland is delighted to meet the Real Santa as sister Ava looks on.

Santa had been looking for somewhere he could meet the local children when Grampian Transport Museum stepped in and offered some space whilst they are closed over the winter. The elves and helpers have built a beautiful Christmas den and when Santa arrived and saw it he was delighted!

Amongst the first children he met were Grace and Finlay Ross from Tarland and Holly Ridell from Alford. There were smiles all round when Santa produced presents from his sack, making it a memorable visit for everyone.

Museum assistant curator Nick Webb said: “Santa’s team of helpers has been very busy here in the museum working all the hours they could when not back in the workshop making their Christmas toys. We are all amazed at how good it is and as far as we are concerned Santa can come here every year if he wants! The smiles on the faces of everyone made it all worthwhile.”

Santa welcomes (l-r) Grace Ross, Holly Ridell and Finlay Ross to his Christmas den at Grampian Transport museum

Details of Santa’s visiting times are at www.gtm.org.uk/santa.

Santa’s little helpers have created a Winter Wonderland in the museum and Santa is delighted!

