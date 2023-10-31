All Sections
Samhuinn Fire Festival 2023 pictures: Crowds take to Edinburgh’s Holyrood park for spectacular celebrations

Members of the Beltane Fire Society took part in the traditional Samhuinn Fire Festival in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park on Tuesday.
By Amy Watson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 21:38 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 21:47 GMT

Once celebrated from October 31 to November 1 by ancient Celts, Samhain, pronounced "SOW-in" or "SAH-win," marked the shift from the brighter to the darker half of the year and was seen as a time when the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds was thought to weaken, influencing the development of contemporary Halloween customs.

Performers during the Samhuinn Fire Festival in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

1. Samhuinn Fire Festival

Performers during the Samhuinn Fire Festival in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan

Performers during the Samhuinn Fire Festival in Holyrood Park. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

2. Samhuinn Fire Festival

Performers during the Samhuinn Fire Festival in Holyrood Park. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan

Performers during the Samhuinn Fire Festival in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

3. Samhuinn Fire Festival

Performers during the Samhuinn Fire Festival in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan

A performer attends the Samhuinn Fire Festival at Holyrood Park. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

4. Samhuinn Fire Festival

A performer attends the Samhuinn Fire Festival at Holyrood Park. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

