Samhuinn Fire Festival 2023 pictures: Crowds take to Edinburgh’s Holyrood park for spectacular celebrations
Members of the Beltane Fire Society took part in the traditional Samhuinn Fire Festival in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park on Tuesday.
By Amy Watson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 21:38 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 21:47 GMT
Once celebrated from October 31 to November 1 by ancient Celts, Samhain, pronounced "SOW-in" or "SAH-win," marked the shift from the brighter to the darker half of the year and was seen as a time when the boundary between the physical and spirit worlds was thought to weaken, influencing the development of contemporary Halloween customs.
1 / 3