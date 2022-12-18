Singers and musicians from the charity’s church in Govan put on a special lunchtime concert on Sunday after handing out hundreds of Christmas gift parcels to families on board a former cruise ship on the Clyde being used to house refugees.
The Salvation Army played a mix of English and Ukrainian carols as children and adults who live on the ship performed a special nativity play.
Majors Tracy and Mark Bearcroft, who lead the Salvation Army in Govan, paid tribute to the Ukrainian families and those who took part in the event.
Ms Bearcroft: “We were delighted to be invited to perform for the families and it was amazing to see the talent of the children and adults who put on the nativity play.”