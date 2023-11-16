The Salamander floating offshore wind project is holding a second series of public consultation events in Peterhead, Scotland, later this month.

Salamander is set to be developed 35 kilometres off the coast of Peterhead. The project, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, aims to begin construction in 2027.

The first round of consultation events took place in June, and following initial feedback from the local community, the project team is now inviting residents to see updated plans for the windfarm.

The in-person consultation events will take place from 10am to 7pm on Tuesday, November 21 at Balmoor Stadium in Peterhead, and from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, November 22 at Crimond Medical and Community Hub. The consultation will also be open virtually via the Salamander website between Monday, November 20 and Sunday, December 3.

Each event will give people the opportunity to speak with the project team to hear the latest proposal updates and request any further information.

Hugh Yendole, project development director for Salamander said: “The feedback provided by the Peterhead and Crimond communities in our initial round of consultations was incredibly valuable. Not only did it allow us to address concerns at an early stage, but also identify local companies who are keen to be part of the project and recognise the incredible opportunity it will create for the northeast of Scotland.

“We now want to show residents we have listened to and incorporated their thoughts into our planning and will keep local companies and people at the heart of this crucial development. Scotland’s decarbonisation targets are quickly approaching and Salamander can play a key role in ensuring we are prepared.”

The project is a stepping-stone to the large-scale floating offshore wind projects coming to Scotland in the near future. It has been designed to give Scottish companies the opportunity to roll out new technologies at commercial scale, before they prepare to expand their operations. This means local companies will be best placed to compete for contracts and create sustainable, long-term jobs.

Salamander will also help deliver the Scottish Government’s target of 11 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and the UK government’s target of 5 GW of operational floating offshore wind by the same date.