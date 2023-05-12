Safety fears on pothole-plagued stretch of A90

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr was recently contacted by local motorists about the poor condition of the single carriageway between Peterhead and Fraserburgh.
He has now written to roads agency Transport Scotland to report motorists “slaloming” around problem parts of the A90 near Lakeview Garden Centre at Lonmay, the Broch to Crimond stretch, and most notably between St Fergus and Peterhead.
In response, SNP transport minister Kevin Stewart said operating company Amey had filled in 30 “category 1” potholes and is currently programming permanent repairs.
He said an £820,000 scheme addressing defects south of Peterhead was scheduled for this month, but this did not address the part of the A90 in question.
And constituents have reported little or no improvement leaving St Fergus to Peterhead.
In his letter to Mr Stewart, Mr Kerr, north-east MSP and Scottish Conservative shadow transport secretary, wrote: “Constituents have reported seeing drivers slowing down rapidly and slaloming around the potholes in an effort to avoid damage to their cars, and are understandably concerned it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.”
Mr Kerr previously backed the campaign Why Stop at Ellon?
Local campaigners want the Scottish Government to dual the road between Ellon and Peterhead/Fraserburgh.
He said: “Contractors are meant to carry out permanent repairs within 28 days but plenty of potholes still remain north of Peterhead.
"This presents a risk behind vehicles as they slow down and go around the worst holes, and those coming the other way because it’s just a single carriageway.
“I’m going to go back to the minister for an update on when these permanent repairs are going to take place.
“Peterhead and Fraserburgh harbours provide a huge amount to our economy yet the main routes to and from these towns are simply not fit for purpose which must change if these areas are to prosper.”