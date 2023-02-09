Holywood actor Ryan Reynolds has thrown his support behind more than 200 riders taking part in the Doddie Cup 555 who set off from Cardiff en-route to Murrayfield to deliver the match ball ahead of Saturday’s crucial Six Nations clash in Murrayfield.

The Deadpool and Welcome to Wrexham star sent a video since shared on social media wishing the riders luck. He extended advance welcome to The Racecourse Ground – home of the star’s Wrexham AFC – where the peloton will stop on Friday morning.

Reynolds, 46, who has recently gained more international attention in Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham, cheered on the Glenkinchie Whisky Riders, one of the sponsor teams taking part in the Doddie Cup 555, and all the ride’s participants.

The Doddie Cup 555 Ride is an epic 555-mile journey in support of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which raises money for motor neurone disease (MND) research in the name of late Scottish rugby great Doddie Weir.

In a video message, Reynolds said: “This is a message for the entire team on this incredible MND ride. I just wanna wish you guys all the best – go get ‘em! What an incredible cause. It’s a wonderful thing you’re all doing.

“I hear you may stop off at the Racecourse Ground, so enjoy it – it’s a pretty magical place, and best of luck to each and every one of you.”

The Doddie Cup 555 Ride kicked off earlier on Thursday at Principality Stadium, Cardiff in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Rob Wainwright, Doddie Weir’s Scotland, and British and Irish Lions teammate will be part of the 200-strong peloton riding from Principality Stadium to BT Edinburgh Murrayfield.

200 riders set off from the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on the Doddie Cup 555 ride to Murrayfield in Edinburgh ahead of the Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Riders are now embarking on a gruelling route via rugby clubs across Wales, England, and Scotland in time for the Scotland versus Wales Six Nations Championship match on Saturday, where The Princess Royal will receive the match ball.

The star-studded team of famous faces and rugby legends is attempting to make the trip in just 48 hours.

Names include international rugby players and endurance cyclists, such as Sir Chris Hoy, world record breaker Mark Beaumont, former England captain Martin Johnson, and former Scotland international Carl Hogg – one of Weir’s closest friends.

There is also a team made up of Weir’s teammates from the victorious 1997 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa including Paul Wallace, Jeremy Davidson and Tim Stimpson.

The Princess Royal presented the Scotland versus Wales Six Nations match ball at Gloucester Rugby Club yesterday ahead of the Saturday’s match.

The ride takes place during the last week of Doddie Aid 2023, a national fundraising event where more than 38,000 fundraisers across the UK have already rallied to raise as much money as possible for MND research.

The teams are aiming to raise over £500,000, which includes sponsorship from Glenkinchie, Milwood Capital, John Clark Motor Group, Atkins, Rapid Relief Team (RRT), INEOS, GAWS, Thrifty, Wood Foundation, Univar Solutions, Bailie Gifford, Baker Hughes, Spaceships Rentals, JT3, CEF, Isle of Coll Distillery, Halliburton and Babble.

A previous event set up to collect funding for the charity formed by Weir raised over £1 million in just 11 days.