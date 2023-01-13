Rural Aberdeenshire cottage in need of renovation up for auction

If you’ve ever dreamt of a home in the countryside then this three-bedroom fixer-upper near Turriff could be worth a look as the idea family home.

Going under the hammer at auction later this month, Silverwells Lodge is a detached rural cottage located two miles from Turriff and is up for sale at a guide price of £165,000-plus.

In need of a full renovation throughout, the cottage sits on a 0.74-acre plot and includes an entrance hallway leading to a lounge, a sitting room leading out to conservatory, a dining room, a spacious dining-sized kitchen and a good-sized utility room.

There are also three bedrooms - one with ensuite - and a separate family bathroom.

Silverwells Cottage is located 2 miles from Turriff.

Externally there are three sheds and three garages giving you plenty of space for additional storage.

Due to the condition and works involved in transforming the cottage there is no Home Report, and as such, the property is only suitable for a cash buyer willing to take on a renovation project.

Commenting on the property, Mandi Cooper, Managing Director of Auction House Scotland, said: “Silverwells Lodge has excellent potential for a discerning buyer, with the chance to completely renovate the property into a beautiful home.

“The cottage’s countryside location could be ideal for someone looking to escape the city for the quiet life, whilst still benefiting from being within convenient reach of transport and amenities.”

The property has a good sized lounge.

Silverwells Lodge will be going under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on January 26 at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online.

Telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person.

All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

The property has a large family bathroom.

For anyone interested in viewing the cottage ahead of auction day, an Open Viewing is taking place on Wednesday, January 18 between 12noon and 1pm.

For further information about the property or the auction, please call Auction House

Scotland on 0141 339 4466 or visit auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland.

There is a spacious, dining-sized kitchen.