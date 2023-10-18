RSABI Flood Fund is there to help

Farming and crofting families who were seriously hit by the recent flooding are being encouraged to contact RSABI to apply for support via a Flooding Fund aimed at helping those who have been most affected.

RSABI, the charity which provides practical, emotional and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture, is offering payments of up to £1000 per farming family business for those who experienced greatest loss as a result of the extreme rainfall and flooding.

Farmers who have sustained serious losses or damage are being encouraged to complete an online application form which is available via RSABI’s website and social media platforms.

The funding will be provided, at RSABI’s discretion, to those who meet the eligibility criteria and are able to provide details and evidence of damage and losses.

RSABI is also working with the team at Forage Aid to assess what demand there is for replacement bedding, feed and forage.

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI, said: “We are launching this fund to show our support to those who have been significantly affected by the flooding.

“We would encourage anyone who has lost vital supplies needed to feed and bed livestock through the coming winter to please get in touch by emailing [email protected] to allow us to assess the level of demand for a Forage Aid response.”

You can find further information at www.rsabi.org.uk/rsabi-launches-100000-flooding-fund-for-farmers/

