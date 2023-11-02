Royals Scotland: William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, test out mountain bike skills during Scotland visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by well-wishers as they arrived for an official engagement in Scotland.

They bear one of Scotland’s most noble titles – and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were more than willing to embrace the nation’s love for adventure during a high-profile visit to Moray.

William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, tried their skills at mountain biking during a visit to outdoor learning and adventure activity charity Outfit Moray on Thursday.

The royal couple were greeted by well-wishers as they arrived for the official engagement.

The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit to charity Outfit Moray. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

They were dressed for the weather, with Kate wearing a padded jacket and jeans and William in a wax jacket and chinos.

Outfit Moray supports young people aged between eight and 18 and has worked with more than 16,000 youngsters since its creation in 2003.

It runs a large range of activities including mountain biking, paddlesports, rock climbing, archery and bushcraft.

William and Kate later travelled to a family-run farm in nearby Forres where they learned about further efforts being made to support local young people with their mental health.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives in Burghead, in Moray. Picture: Jane Barlow/AFP via Getty Images

At Brodiehill Farm, they met members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers group and representatives from Farmstrong Scotland.

Lower Speyside Young Farmers is run for young people from any background aged between 14 and 29 across the local area, providing opportunities for socialising and interaction.

The group has recently taken part in the "Are ewe okay?" campaign, led by the Scottish Association of Young Farmer Clubs, encouraging members to talk about mental health and break down stigma associated with the subject.

Farmstrong Scotland is committed to the wellbeing of farmers and rural communities and runs programmes to improve individual mental health and physical wellbeing.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William Prince of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people. Picture: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William and Kate will also meet families who attend regular sessions at the farm's dedicated play area.

Developed to provide a space for young children to explore and learn, Brodiehill offers an indoor and outdoor area for play where families can focus on and connect with their children.

The visit came as King Charles III reminisced about taking on the infamous Royal Marines “sheep dip” exercise obstacle when he watched Kenyan Marines being put through their paces on Thursday.

The marines, who are being trained by the Royal Marines and US Marine Corps, are part of a five-year programme to create a marine corps that can help combat the al Qaida-inspired al-Shabab on the Somali border.

The King and Queen watched as 18 Kenyan Marines in inflatable boats landed on a beach at Mtongwe Naval Base near Mombasa and laid down a barrage of fire – blanks only – from their M4 carbines after coming under attack from a defensive position on the beach.

A ten-strong specialist training team from the Royal Marines’ 40 Commando put 26 Kenyan Marines through 12 weeks of intensive training, and the first cohort of the newly created Kenyan Marine Commando Unit (KMCU) completed the course on May 5.