Royal visit for new Deeside business

Ahead of the official opening this weekend, a new restaurant and fishmongers in Ballater received a surprise visit from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the restaurant at the weekend. (Pic:Steven Rennie Photography)

As well as the locals extending their famous Highland welcome to the newcomers, the team were honoured to welcome the Royal couple on Saturday, April 22

Ballater is the closest village to the Balmoral Estate - the Scottish home of the Royal Family.

The support for this new venture was warmly welcomed by the Fish Shop team.

The couple met with restaurant chefs during the visit (Pic: Steven Rennie)

Artfarm CEO Ewan Venters, said: “We were thrilled to be able to show His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla around Fish Shop on Saturday in advance of our opening this weekend.

"Sharing the values of our sister property, the Fife Arms, in neighbouring Braemar, community is at the heart of everything we do, and bearing in mind the Royal Family’s long association with Royal Deeside, we are deeply honoured that they came to show their support for this local restaurant and fishmonger.”

Fish Shop, located at 3 Netherly Place in the heart of Ballater, will open its doors this Saturday, April 29.

Celebrating the heritage and traditions of fishing in Scotland, Fish Shop has been created for those who enjoy freshly caught seafood which is ethically sourced.

His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla were given a tour of the restaurant and fishmongers (Pic: Steve Rennie)

It is the latest venture from Artfarm, the company behind The Fife Arms in Braemar, Mount St. Restaurant and The Audley Public House in London.

Managed by the husband-and-wife team, Executive Chef Marcus and General Manager Jasmine Sherry, the restaurant menu will focus on shellfish and day boat fish, with the addition of select game, meat and vegetables from surrounding farms and estates.

The adjoining fishmonger will offer seafood from the same boats and providers as the restaurant, with a seasonal selection of fish and shellfish arriving early each morning.

Fish Shop is a proud supporter of both the River Dee Trust and Ocean Recovery Project.

Guests are invited to make a discretionary donation of £1 per table towards these two charities which will be matched by Fish Shop.