Edinburgh's landmark world class agricultural gathering, held at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, takes place from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 June.

Demand for tickets is particularly high this summer, as this year’s event will be the first full post lockdown production since 2019.

With excitement building, there are only a few hundred tickets remaining for the Friday and Saturday of the event, which this year is celebrating 200 years since the very first Royal Highland Show took place back in 1822.

The Royal Highland Show is urging visitors to snap up the few remaining tickets as demand soars for the event, which takes place next week.

With huge demand for these tickets, the only way to guarantee entry now is to buy in advance.

There are still car parking tickets available for every day of the event.

Mark Currie, Director of Operations at the Royal Highland Show, said: “Show goers are clearly as excited as we are about the return of Scotland’s biggest outdoor event.

“With Friday and Saturday looking like sell-out days, we’re encouraging people who might be holding off to book Friday or Saturday now, or to consider a Thursday or Sunday visit.

“If for any reason you can’t attend this year, luckily you can still catch the action through RHS TV – it will be broadcast live from the showground over the four days and available to watch for free on the Royal Highland Show website.”

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online this year – and no tickets will be available to buy on the gate.