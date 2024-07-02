Author Sir Alexander McCall Smith has said his knighthood is a “wonderful thing” and that his famous fictional detective Mma Precious Ramotswe would be “very happy” for him after being honoured by the King.

Professor Sir Alexander McCall Smith with his wife Elizabeth Parry (right) and guests after being made a a Knight Bachelor in a ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. | Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Music advisor, Honours of Scotland Service, Professor Paul Mealor, from Aberdeen, is made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles III during an investiture cermony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police Service of Scotland Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain, from Largs, is decorated with the King's Police Medal by King Charles III. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The writer of The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series was knighted for services to literature, academia and charity at an investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh earlier today.

The author, an emeritus professor of medical law at the University of Edinburgh, is also known for series including the 44 Scotland Street novels, the Isabel Dalhousie collection, and the von Igelfeld books.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “It’s a wonderful thing, I’m most grateful, it’s a very nice thing to happen so I’m very pleased, but of course obviously behind it there are all sorts of other people who have made it happen so I think of them.”

Asked what Mma Ramotswe would think about the knighthood, he said: “Well I think Mma Ramotswe would be very pleased, she likes jewellery and decorations and she’d say that’s rather a nice badge you’ve got there, so she would be very happy I think, it’s been a long journey I’ve had with her, conversation over many years.

“I wish she could be with us today but she’s entirely fictional.”

Sir Alexander enjoyed speaking to the King and said: “The King is marvellous, he’s an example to all of us, he does all these things and does them so beautifully in such a friendly fashion.”

Others to be honoured on Tuesday, after being named in the King’s New Year Honours, include Paul Mealor, professor of composition at the University of Aberdeen.

He became a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order – a gift given by the King to people who have served him or the monarchy in a personal way.

Prof Mealor composed Coronation Kyrie for the King’s coronation last year and has composed music for other royal occasions over the past decade, including the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011, and Charles’s 65th, 70th and 75th birthdays.

He also composed music for the Honours of Scotland service which was held at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh last summer to mark the coronation.

Others honoured included Professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal of the University of Strathclyde, who was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire for services to engineering, education and energy.

Liz Smith, a former Scotland cricketer who is now a Conservative MSP, became a CBE for services to sport.

Members of the emergency services were also among the more than 50 people honoured on Tuesday.

They included Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain, who received the King’s Police Medal.

Mr Hussain, from Largs, North Ayrshire, is the first ethnic minority police officer to progress through the ranks from constable to the post of chief superintendent.