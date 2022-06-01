It comes after a new parnership with Innis & Gunn was forged, which means Tattoo audiences will now be able to sit back and enjoy world class performances from military and cultural acts along with beer from the Edinburgh-based brewer.

As presenting partner, Innis & Gunn will provide a bar service for every performance – including the opportunity for ticketholders to efficiently pre-order before the event and collect on arrival.

Drinks on offer will include Innis & Gunn’s beers ‘The Original’, a single malt whisky cask matured Scottish beer, and ‘Innis & Gunn Lager’, brewed with naked golden oats for smoothness and refreshment.

Audiences attending the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this summer will be able enjoy the spectacle with a beer for this first time ever.

Innis & Gunn’s bars will also offer red wine, white wine, Prosecco and soft drinks alongside their premium beers.

In addition to the recommended pre-order and collect service, Innis & Gunn’s bars will also be available across the venue before the show starts to ensure no attendees go thirsty.

Buster Howes, Chief Executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “The Tattoo and Innis & Gunn are both Edinburgh-based, proudly Scottish and loved around the world.

“What better way to enjoy a world-class spectacular, than with a cold beer in hand for the first-time in the show’s history, in the majestic Castle Esplanade setting.”

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder and Master Brewer of Innis & Gunn, added: “We are all incredibly proud to be partnering with The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, giving people the chance to revel in everything that is great about Edinburgh in August – iconic beers and an iconic show at Scotland’s most iconic setting, Edinburgh Castle

“Our shared global audience and clearly aligned values make this a natural partnership and we are excited to be able to bring a new dimension to the show this year, offering our award-winning beers to the thousands of attendees each night, a first at the Castle.

“Developing an outstanding consumer offer to complement an outstanding show is an exciting prospect for Innis & Gunn and by entering into this long-term partnership, between us we are setting that clear ambition.”

The Tattoo was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but usually attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year alongside a large global television audience.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will make its return this August (5-27) with its Voices Show, which celebrates expression and the power of connection through spoken word, song, music, and dance, which are languages common to all.

Over 800 performers from across the globe will take part in in this year’s Tattoo, bringing with them incredible music, dance, and performance talents.

There will be cultural showcases and musical presentations by performers from Mexico, The United States, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Australia and New Zealand along with homegrown talent from the UK.

Military acts will continue to play a central role in the performance, with the Army confirmed as the lead service this year.