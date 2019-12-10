Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies age 61, after living with cancer for 17 years

Have your say

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died aged 61, after living with cancer for 17 years.

The Swedish star achieved global success in the 1990s with hits including The Look, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love.

A statement from her management said the singer dies today "following a 17-year long battle with cancer".

"You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years," her bandmate Per Gessle said. "Things will never be the same."

READ MORE - Mother accuses Marks and Spencers of false advertising after buying 'awful' Christmas tree

READ MORE - Hospital admits liability after woman was operated on while conscious