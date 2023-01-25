Rotary Clubs’ raffle raises £33,500 for Charlie House

The Rotary Clubs of Aberdeen and North-east, in partnership with Bon Accord Aberdeen, Charlie House and C&M McDonald, have raised £46,500 for local causes through their annual car raffle, with £33,500 going directly to Charlie House as the primary benefiting charity.

Susan Crighton and Donna Deans from Charlie House with Alan Pirie and members of the Rotary Clubs, handing over this year's prize to Jenny Kemp. (Pic: Michal Wachucik)

Launched in April 2022, the raffle ran for nine months with the prize being showcased at Bon Accord.

Following a random draw on December 24, Jenny Kemp from Alford was named winner of the Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Mild Hybrid car, donated by C&M McDonald.

The monies will go towards the charity’s Big Build Appeal, an initiative to develop a dedicated support centre in the North-east for children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s raffle as well as Bon Accord and C&M McDonald who donated such an incredible prize for the public to be in for a chance of winning!

“This was the third year we’ve partnered with the Rotary Clubs and Bon Accord, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their ongoing support, which has significantly supported our Big Build Appeal target these last few years. Their efforts have taken us closer to building a dedicated centre here in the North-east, so families don't have to travel far to receive vital care for their children.”

Alan Pirie, chairman of the organising committee added: “We are blown away by the generosity of the public during this year’s raffle and everyone’s contribution allows us to help a variety of important local causes.

“The car raffle first launched in 2000 and has taken place on a yearly basis ever since. This year, I’m thrilled to share that we edged ever closer to the major milestone of selling our 1 millionth ticket!

“This initiative would not be as successful without Bon Accord Aberdeen, which offers us space to show off our prize and capture shoppers’ interest. On behalf of all the Rotary Clubs, I’d like to extend my gratitude to all our partners and their efforts in raising awareness of the raffle.