Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan raises £10k for Clan Cancer Support

Clancy with an ERF LV Series vintage trailer courtesy of M and L Bonner with Heather Morrison MBE from the Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan & Mike Wilson from Friends of Clan Deeside.

The funds were raised from a record attendance at the club’s annual Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally last May.

“The rally attracted over 350 vintage and classic cars and motorcycles this year and a significant increase in visitors, making it one of our most successful rally ever,” said rally secretary, Rotarian Neil Booth.

Clan Cancer Support has recently opened a new support and wellbeing centre at 16S Bridge Street, Banchory, and is committed to providing local support in the Deeside area for anyone affected by cancer.

“Clan Cancer Support was delighted to have been chosen as the main beneficiary for this year’s Crathes Rally,” said Mike Wilson from Friends of CLAN Deeside.

“It was a fun day with hundreds of vehicles on display as well as childrens’ entertainment, music, and international food stalls.”

Clan Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.

Clan aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness. Clan supports those who have a cancer diagnosis, as well as their friends and family members.