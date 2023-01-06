Rosehearty firm shortlisted for awards

A Rosehearty firm is one of 21 rural businesses from across Scotland which have been shortlisted for prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards, after thousands of nominations from across the country were whittled down to a final few.

Summerhouse Drinks was established in 2014 by Claire Rennie and the Summerhouse team on the family farm where the Rennie family have farmed for four generations.

It has been shortlisted for the Rural Enterprise award and will be up against stiff competition from The Walled Garden (Gordon Castle Fochabers), Coldingham Loch Cottages and Fly Fishing in the Scottish Borders and Hoggs of Fife.

Winners will be chosen via a public vote in January and announced at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on Thursday, February 2. The winners of the Scottish final will go on to represent Scotland at the House of Lords in the national champions reception on May 17.

The firm makes a wide range of hand-crafted soft drinks.

The businesses are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

Sponsored by Howden Insurance Services, the ‘Rural Oscars’-as they are commonly known- are now in their 16th year.

The awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.

It's now down to the general public to vote for their favourite rural businesses, which can be done via the Countryside Alliance website.

All drinks are made to the firm’s own recipes.

The public can vote for one business in all of the categories, or for just one individual business in their respective category.

Giving her backing to Summehouse Drinks is Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam who has been supporting the organisation’s efforts since meeting with them in August last year.

She said: “The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate those businesses that go the extra mile and are the cornerstone of rural communities.

"Summerhouse Drinks has shown itself to be a fantastic local business and artisan soft drinks producer which is using sustainable methods throughout its production.

"Reaching the Scottish finals is testament to the hard work and service it provides to the local community.

"I know the Rural Oscars have received thousands of nominations this year so Summerhouse Drinks has done extremely well to reach the Scottish final and I look forward to following its progress with pride and will be championing its success.”

Director of Countryside Alliance Awards, Sarah Lee said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year.

"The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

"They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.