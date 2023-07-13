Rolbn Hood swoops in to Aden Country Pak

The award-winning Illyria Outdoor Theatre is set to visit Aden Country Park with an action-packed production of Robin Hood this summer.

This will be the second time Illyria has entertained local audiences.

“Illyria has performed top notch outdoor theatre for more than thirty years and we’re delighted to visit Aden Country Park this year.” said Artistic Director Oliver Gray.

Aden Country Park is pleased to welcome Illyria once again.

​Head to Aden Park on July 17 and see Robin Hood.

“We’re all feeling the need to blow off some steam and get together with our loved ones. Enjoying entertainment outdoors is the perfect way to do that.” said Justine Tough, BDP Development Officer.

Justine continued: “Robin Hood is a swashbuckling adventure for the whole family. It promises laughter, mischief, and mayhem.”

The event at Aden Country Park will take place on July 17 at 7pm. It promises to be a fantastic opportunity for locals to celebrate the return of summertime together.

The event will be held outdoors in the uniformed campsite area of the park.

Tickets cost £16 per adult and £8 per child and are available through Illyria.co.uk. For more information visit the Aden Country Park’s Facebook page.