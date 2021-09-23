Roger Mitchell: Director of Notting Hill dies aged 65

Director Roger Michell, whose films include Notting Hill, Venus and My Cousin Rachel, has died at the age of 65, his publicist has confirmed.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:56 pm
A statement from his publicist said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22.”

The son of a British diplomat, Michell was born in South Africa and lived in Beirut, Damascus and Prague as a child.

His theatre credits include Nina Raine’s Consent, Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming and Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, with many of his productions playing at the National Theatre.

His films include Enduring Love, Morning Glory, Persuasion, Blackbird and the forthcoming The Duke starring Dame Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent and Matthew Goode.

Director Roger Mitchell has died aged 65. (Photo credit: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
