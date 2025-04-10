Roblox: How a 10-year-old Scottish girl became a star in Hollywood ‘gamer movie’

A schoolgirl from Fife is starring in the world’s first feature-length ‘gamer movie’ this Easter as Roblox hits the big screen in Vue Cinemas.

It is an opportunity that a child could only dream of – becoming a film star, all from the comfort of their very own bedroom.

And Fife schoolgirl Jaymee Weir has achieved the unusual first step in what she hopes will become a fully-fledged movie career, as she plays a starring role in the world’s first feature-length ‘gamer movie’ this Easter as Roblox hits the big screen.

Jaymee, from Cupar, was just nine when she took part in Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK movie, battling it out on the hugely popular Roblox platform to be crowned the UK’s ultimate gamer.

The competition took place virtually. Jaymee and the other contestants played from their bedrooms, using a computer and headset.

She said: “I liked all of it. Mostly, I liked meeting new people and playing Roblox – and winning prizes.”

The movie is set to be released in Vue Cinemas across the UK on Easter Saturday. Fans will watch competitors - six British children aged between nine and 12 - taking part in eight exclusive Roblox challenges, with two finalists going head-to-head to win a grand prize and the coveted title.

Jaymee, now ten, took part thanks to mother Clare, 44, who spotted a casting call on a Facebook post.

The six young gamers who appear in Roblox (Pic: submitted)

The schoolgirl’s love of Roblox began when she was just six. Her mother described Jaymee as full of energy and always willing to take on a challenge.

“My other two daughters are more sensible,” she said. “Jaymee, though, is off the wall. She’s the one who says ‘I want to try that’ or ‘I’m going to do that’. If there’s a chance to get involved in something, her hand is always up.”

When Mrs Weir saw the casting call for the world’s first-ever Roblox competition, she had no hesitation in encouraging her daughter to apply. Jaymee was one of six young gamers selected from thousands of applicants.

The 85-minute film will show them taking on eight exclusive Roblox levels featuring dinosaurs, cats, shark tanks, obstacle courses and races. Each level unlocks new prizes, increasing in value as the competition progresses.

From challenge four onwards, one player is eliminated at the end of each round based on a points system, with the eliminated player choosing a prize before leaving the game. The final round will see two children go head-to-head for the Ultimate Gamer title.

However, Mrs Weir has no idea what Jaymee’s on-screen debut will look like - as they will see it for the first time, along with the rest of the nation, when the film premieres.

She said: “We’ve got no idea what she’s going to be like on-screen because she was in her room the whole time during filming. She only came out if there were technical difficulties or if she needed anything.

"I suspect that she'll be all smiles - she’s a smiley child. Anytime I ask her if she wants to put herself forward for things, she always says yes.”

One of Jaymee’s biggest dreams is to become an actor – a goal she has been working towards through her local theatre group. This year, Jaymee hopes to be cast in her local pantomime.

“She’s been going to two acting groups, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this is the year she gets picked,” Mrs Weir said. “But it’s all about building experiences and that’s what we focus on.”

Now, with the excitement of the coming movie release, Jaymee and her family are looking forward to the premiere