Robbie Williams serenades Falkirk superfan

Robbie Williams superfan Lesley Park couldn’t believe her luck when her idol invited her to join him on stage during a recent concert.

The 59-year-old from Laurieston had travelled to London on her own to attend the British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park which Robbie was performing at.

She spent £400 on a ‘diamond ticket’ and had to queue up from 4.45am to ensure she was in the front row but never in a million years dreamt she would be picked from 65,000 fans to join the former Take That singer on stage.

She said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Robbie and have travelled all over to see him. I even went to Las Vegas this year to watch him with a friend who is also a huge fan.

“The same friend was meant to go to London with me but unfortunately had to pull out but I still decided to go on my own as I never miss a chance to see Robbie and I knew I’d meet up with other fans down there anyway.”

Lesley was singing along in the front row when the singer asked his thousands of screaming fans who would like to join him on stage.

She said: “That sent everyone wild but at that point he took off his shoe for some reason then put it back on and as he bent down he caught my eye and picked me!

“I couldn’t believe it. Obviously my answer was ‘Yes please!’ and up I went!”

Robbie sat Lesley down on a red sofa and serenaded her with the hit, Something Stupid.

The married mum-of-four couldn’t hide her happiness as cheeky Robbie then proceeded to get up close and personal with her.

“He gave me a lapdance!” she said.

“Then he lay across me then walked round behind me and messed all my hair up then gave me a wee dance.

“He was cuddling me and smiling at me the whole time and I was smiling right back. In fact I haven’t stopped smiling since!

“I know it might seem funny, a grown woman getting excited about a younger guy like Robbie but he’s my escapism – I love everything about him and his music and to be honest I actually feel more like his mum!

“I know he’s been through a lot over the years and has battled so many demons and I just think he’s really inspirational. It was so nice to be able to say to his face that I am glad he is happy.

“When I told him he thanked me and replied “I’m glad that you’re happy too.” It was a very special moment that I’ll treasure forever.”

After the concert Lesley became a bit of a celebrity in her own right as she was mobbed by Robbie fans all wanting selfies with her.

“It was surreal,” she said. “Everywhere I went, on the tube, on the train, back at the hotel, everyone who had saw me on stage wanted photos with me and to talk to me and I’ve been inundated with friend requests and Robbie fans sending me pictures and videos of me with him.”

Lesley said her encounter with Robbie felt all the more poignant due to the fact she has endured a lot of heartache recently.

She explained: “It’s been a sad couple of years as I cared for my mum who had vascular dementia and sadly lost her and recently my husband Alan has also been quite ill so it’s been a hard time but meeting Robbie has made me feel so happy again.

“It’s nice too that I met him in my 60th year just before my big birthday. I still can’t believe it happened to be honest.

“There were 65,000 fans there and he chose me. It was beyond my wildest dreams and I am still floating on air from it all!”