River Dee Radio pays tribute to presenter

On Saturday, December 3 River Dee Radio will be paying tribute to one of their presenters who passed away recently.

Popular presenter Charles "Chuck" Robertson recently passed away.

Charles "Chuck" Robertson had been a popular RDR presenter for over 6 years producing a weekly show called "Chuck's Choice" and more recently a show called "Reminiscing the Sixities." His enthusiasm for his programmes were infectious and he gained many listeners throughout Deeside and around the world. He will be greatly missed by all at River Dee Radio.

He was one of the original presenters who broadcasted live from the RDR Studio in Banchory and loved the banter with his fellow presenters on the "Saturday Morning Live" team. During Covid he learnt how to produce programmes from home and this led him to producing his reminiscing programmes. He meticulously prepared his programmes and invited his listeners to tell them about their first record purchased and placed birthday requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People tuned in at 9am on a Saturday morning to listen to his selection of known and unknown hits of 50s/60s music. The programme was listened to world wide and with his friend, Barry Maughan from Atlanta, Georgia contributing regularly they delivered an interesting, fast paced one hour programme.

On December 3 at 9am Mike Gill and Graham Bett will be presenting a tribute, "Chuck's Choice". This will be followed up with a two hour "Saturday Morning Live".

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to send messages about Chuck and his programmes to be read out on air, email [email protected]