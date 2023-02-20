Rishi Sunak condemns rewriting of Roald Dahl's books as 'gobblefunk'

​Rishi Sunak has condemned the rewriting of Roald Dahl's books after the latest editions were edited to remove potentially offensive language.

Books by the much-loved, but controversial children's author have been rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences.

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books confirmed they had carried out a review of Dahl's classics to ensure they could be enjoyed by all children.

This meant the removal or rewriting of content deemed offensive, such as references to weight, mental health, violence, gender and race.

Author Roald Dahl. The latest editions of Mr Dahl's children's books have been edited to remove language which could be deemed offensive. Picture: PA/PA Wire

In one example, Augustus Gloop, from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has now been described as "enormous", with the word "fat" removed from every book.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister had concerns about rewriting the books – and quoted Dahl's BFG in a warning not to "gobblefunk" with words.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the Prime Minister agrees with the BFG that we shouldn't gobblefunk around with words."

The official added: "I think it's important that works of literature and works of fiction are preserved and not airbrushed.

"We have always defended the right to free speech and expression."

Other references to have reportedly been altered include colours having been changed, with the BFG's coat no longer black.

Mrs Twit, from the Twits, is also no longer referred to as "ugly and beastly", but simply "beastly".

A threat referenced in Matilda – recently translated into a new film – to "knock her flat" has also been altered to "give her a right talking to".

Children's author John Dougherty told BBC Radio 5 Live: "There's no reason the BFG shouldn't have a black cloak. That just seems absurd.

"And Augustus Gloop, for instance – the whole point of the character is that he's hugely overweight because he won't stop eating – he's greedy.”

Dougherty continued: "Now, there might be an argument that that's offensive in today's world. I think if you're going to decide that, then the only answer is to put the book out of print. I don't think you can say, 'so let's change Dahl's words, but keep the character'."

Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74, but has regularly topped the list of the nation's favourite authors.

But his legacy has been marred by his anti-Semitic views.

In 2020, his family apologised, saying they recognised the "lasting and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl's anti-Semitic statements".

His Dark Materials author Sir Philip Pullman suggested Dahl's works should be left to "fade away" and go out of print as modern tastes move on.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think Roald Dahl can look after himself, I haven't read his books for very many years and I don't want to again."

