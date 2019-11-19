Riot police at ‘ongoing incident’ on Fife street

A heavy police presence on a Fife street is due to an ongoing incident, police say.

Police and ambulance staff are on the scene at Lochgelly, on Lumphinnan’s Road, with officers in riot gear spotted.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland are in attendance at a property on Lumphinnans Road, Lochgelly, following reports of a disturbance at 9.10am this morning.

“The incident is contained and there no risk to the wider public.

“Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding while the incident is ongoing.”

• UPDATED: Man arrested after Lochgelly incident.

