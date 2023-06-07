RGU wins national award for Outstanding Business Engagement

An innovative RGU initiative that supports women with children to start their own businesses has been recognised at the Herald Higher Education Awards 2023.

Left to right: Jason Miles-Campbell, Head of JISC Scotland, Chris Moule, Head of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at RGU, Candace Elson, Innovation Manager (Regional) at RGU and award presenter Bryan Burnett.

The Women in Business enterprise skills programme won the Outstanding Business Engagement in Universities category at a ceremony in Glasgow last week.

The programme has been designed to support women with children, living in Aberdeenshire, who are considering starting their own business venture or entering self-employment while supporting their parental needs. The practical, social and interactive workshops take participants through the necessary steps to create a feasible and viable business, focused on the needs of the customer.

Delivered by RGU’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group, in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the programme has supported five successful cohorts since 2021 with two more to come in 2023.

Each course is delivered over seven-weeks and is entirely online, accessible, and flexible. As well as equipping women for self-employment, the course builds confidence and develops invaluable, transferable soft skills for all sectors.

Candace Elson, Innovation Manager (Regional) at RGU who leads the programme, said: “Winning this award is a testament to the passionate and committed women who have followed their entrepreneurial spirit and through their active participation have built a community of parents who continue to support one another with their ambitions.

“It has been a pleasure working in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council on this course and we want to continue to build on the programme following this success and the continued focus on female entrepreneurship.”

Women in Business was specifically designed to inspire female audiences and support women with children who are considering starting their own venture, while enabling them to overcome the barriers that women in business can face.

Places on the programme are fully funded by the Scottish Government Parental Employability Support Fund (PESF) for those living in the Aberdeenshire Council area.

Donella Beaton, Vice-Principal for Economic Development at RGU, said: “I am delighted that the University has been recognised for its engagement with external organisations through this prestigious award. It is particularly heartening that two of the three finalists in the Outstanding Business Engagement category and one of the finalists in the Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community were all from RGU.

"Enterprise is a distinctive part of the University’s strategy, and the Women in Business programme clearly demonstrates that and directly aligns with RGU’s strategic purpose of being innovative and inclusive, to create a prosperous future for all.

"This award is testament to the strong partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the passion and drive of the team that deliver this programme and of course, the enterprising women of the North East.”