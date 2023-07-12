Review: The Hill that was a Home

Every production by the Mitchell School of Drama (MSD) is a special theatrical occasion and this one, to judge by audience response, is one of the best yet.

The Hill that was a Home was performed by the Mitchell School of Drama (Pic:Michael Watt).

Commissioned by The Bailies of Bennachie for their 50th Anniversary, The Hill that was a Home tells the story of the Bennachie Colonists, those folk who settled on the hill, living a self-sufficient lifestyle, from the mid 19th century until almost the start of the Second World War.

Their story is told in broad sweeps, moving seamlessly from early settlers through weddings, work days and play days, to darker days of rent collectors and forced evictions. From the gentry to the “poor but proud”, all are given their say in a series of delightful cameo scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These scenes culminate in the 1970s with a group of hikers who hit on the idea of researching the old stones and the old stories, and so establish the concept of “bailies” or custodians of the hill.

The play took to the stage at the Garioch Heritage Centre. (Pic: Michael Watt)

Hence the current 50 year celebrations!

The play opens with a haunting song:

“A hill that dreamed of being a mountain,

A mountain that dreamed of being a home…”,

but swiftly progresses through hilarious depictions of the Picts, Roman invaders with “oh so Italiano” accents, and brings us swiftly into the late 18th c when local landlords were seeking income, thus leading to evictions.

This fluid, seamless style is achieved through inventive and expert choreography by director Rhona Mitchell, and by the musical accompaniment of Alisdair Sneden.

Their choice of songs - traditional, contemporary or original - are always perfect for each scene, while the fiddle playing of George Davidson is masterly and beautifully integrated into the action.

The MSD company is a joy to behold. Three actors in particular take on pivital roles - of landlords, their “ladies”, and men gossiping in the pub: Imogen Watt, Emma Thomson and Pamela Green shine in their versatility.

The whole company excel in this, constantly changing character and style, from serious to comic, from dramatic tableaux to song and dance.

In this they are aided by the simple but effective use of costume, designed by Liz Cork.

So many young actors shine: Jessie Martin as Ellie Mitchell “the storyteller”, and as Mr Littlejohn who refuses to move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Lawson makes a hilarious Jock o’ Bennachie, a scary “devil”, but also as an impassioned young George Esson who swears never to leave the hill. Andrew Saunders gives a moving performance as George Esson, Senior, the last Colonist.

Mika Drummond, with Holly Thomson, are exceptionally strong in their roles as Trade Union leaders, and Lola Brown is a thoughtful Forbes-Beattie, he who apportions the hill to the landowners.

The whole company should be applauded for their multitude of range and skills.

Alan Bissett’s wide-ranging script is well researched and informs us of much of the detail of the families: their names, their lifestyle and the manner of their demise. Rhona and her gifted MSD company present the facts in such a varied and entertaining manner that the audience is held rapt throughout. The Hill that was a Home is a significant piece, not just for The Bailies but for the wider Aberdeenshire community. Here is local history presented in a fast moving, musical style which showcases well the energy and enthusiasms of MSD and the inspirational Rhona Mitchell.