Residents urged to check grit bins

With the weather turning colder, residents are being urged to check that grit bins are full stocked.

Councillor Owen is appealing for residents to check the yellow grit bins.

Councillor Gillian Owen said: “With the media telling us that the cold weather is coming soon I wanted to remind all residents to check their yellow grit bins.

"I have checked a number and they seem fine although some still seem to be used as bins!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Could I make a fresh appeal to residents with the onset of winter to not only check their grit bins are full but that any rubbish is taken away.

"Could I also, urge anyone out in the streets to dispose of their rubbish by putting it a bin or even taking it home do not the grit bin!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Owen continued: “If your grit bin needs refilling its easy using the app. There is an interactive map, and you find the bin where you are, click on that bin.

"For those who do not have the App or not on the internet please either call 03456 08 12 05 or www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/report/infrastructure/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you wish to have a grit bin in your location get in contact with me by calling 07768 257392 or email me on [email protected] and I’ll see what can be done.”