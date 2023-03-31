Residents and visitors urged not to feed the gulls as nesting season begins in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire is urging visitors and locals alike to refrain from feeding seagulls as nesting season begins.

The message comes in response to continuing complaints relating to gulls from communities across Aberdeenshire including noise, aggressive

behaviour, fouling and the feeding of gulls.

The council’s message is to help discourage gulls from nesting in towns and villages and to ensure they once again start feeding on appropriate natural food sources.

​The council’s message is to help discourage gulls from nesting in towns and villages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the council received more than 600 complaints about people feeding gulls, with warning letters issued to all those responsible. However, the council’s Protective Services currently have no statutory powers to take action against gulls and can only give advice to members of the public as to how they can help deal with the problem.

Cllr John Crawley, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “While there is no doubt that many of our communities – particularly around coastal areas – do have serious issues with aggressive gulls, we cannot lose sight of the fact that much of the problem still lies with those feeding them or making it easy for them to source human food.

“We have limited powers as a local authority to take action against the gulls, and as we have said, the key to reducing attacks and the mess caused by gulls lies in reducing their ability to breed and limiting the supply of food. I would encourage residents and visitors to follow simple advice – don’t feed them and dispose of all food waste and litter correctly.”